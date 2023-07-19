CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Praggnanandhaa Emerges As Champion Of Super GM Chess Tournament in Hungary
1-MIN READ

Praggnanandhaa Emerges As Champion Of Super GM Chess Tournament in Hungary

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

PTI

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 22:55 IST

Budapest, Hungary

Praggnanandhaa in action. (Credit: AFP)

Praggnanandhaa in action. (Credit: AFP)

The 17-year-old Indian went on a almost flawless streak in the tournament, with only one loss in the fifth round, on his way to capture the title of champion.

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa emerged champion in the V Geza Hetenyi Memorial Super GM chess tournament 2023, here on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old GM scored 6.5 points to finish clear first in the 10-player event. After nine rounds of play, he ended up a point ahead of M Amin Tabatabaei (Iran) and Russia’s Sanan Sjugirov.

Praggnanandhaa posted five wins, drew three games and suffered only one defeat in the tournament, at the hands of Amin Tabatabaei in the fifth round.

In the final round, he secured a draw against Polish GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek with white pieces.

The teenage Indian GM now has a live rating of 2707.3.

Praggnanandhaa scored wins over Sjugirov, Parham Maghsoodloo (Iran), Adam Kozak (Hungary) and Peter Prohaszka (Hungary).

He drew his last three games, against Pavel Eljanov (Ukraine), Maxim Matlakov (Russia) and Wojtaszek.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Chess
  2. Praggnanandhaa
first published:July 19, 2023, 22:55 IST
last updated:July 19, 2023, 22:55 IST