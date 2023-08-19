Praggnanandhaa' Mother Gets Teary-eyed After His FIDE World Cup Quarters Win

Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa got the better of compatriot Arjun Erigaisi 5-4 via the sudden death tie-break in the quater-final round of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament on Thursday. But it were the photos of Praggnanandhaa’s mother, Nagalaksmi, which went viral of social media after the match.

The picture of his mother watching on and tearing up as Praggnanandhaa was giving an interview after his match.

“It’s definitely good to have someone here. My mother is always supportive! Even after losing games, she was just trying to calm me down. It’s good to have someone rooting for you here, and for me my mother is a big support - not only for me, for my sister as well," Pragg later said.

With the win, the 17-year old Praggnanandhaa booked a place in the semifinals against American ace Fabiano Caruana and almost secured a spot in next year’s Candidates event.

Praggnanandhaa had bounced back after losing the first game of the two-game classical series to win the second on Wednesday to force the tie-break.

In the first 5+3 blitz game, Praggnanandhaa played fantastic to take down Erigaisi.

Erigaisi hit back in the next to level the match.

Games three and four were won by Praggnanandhaa and Erigaisi respectively as the quarterfinal headed to a sudden death decider. Interestingly, all games were won by players with black pieces.

Both the Indians showed nerves of steel, scoring wins in crucial games as the last eight clash ebbed and flowed due to enterprising play by the duo.

Praggnanandhaa will take on American Fabiano Caruana in the semi-final.

Four Indian GMs — Praggnanandhaa, D. Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi — had made it to the quarterfinals in a field of over 250 players. The winning streak of the three young Indians came to an end in the quarterfinals with Gukesh going down to Carlsen, Gujrathi to Abasov, and Erigaisi to Praggnanandhaa.

The top three finishers in the tournament qualify for the Candidates event in 2024 to determine the challenger to Ding Lirenc and with rumours of Carlsen not taking part, all the other semifinalists — Caruana, Abasov, Praggnanandhaa — will qualify.

