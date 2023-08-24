EXCLUSIVE: Pragg Calls Mother A Huge Support; Says Could Have Played Better In 1st Game Against Carlsen

Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa faltered at the final hurdle in the FIDE World Cup 2023 as he came up short against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the final of the prestigious event in Azerbaijan on Thursday.

Prag and Carlsen played out an entertaining fixture that was decided in favour of the 32-year-old on tiebreaks after the two classic games had ended in a draw.

In an exclusive with News18 Prag opined that he could have played a bit better in the first game against the World No.1, however, he said that he was happy with his performance throughout the event.

“I am happy I made it to finals. I think I played well," said the 18-year-old.

“I was trying to be mentally ready. I have been playing well in the previous tournaments," he added.

Prag acknowledged that he lost to the strongest player he could have come up against in the summit clash in Baku.

“He is the strongest player. I could have played better in the 1st game," he reflected on his final performance.

Prag also touched upon his interaction with the Scandinavian following his games and said that he would cherish those memories and exchanges.

“I tried to discuss chess with him and those moments when he came to me after the game were special," said the boy Wonder from Chennai.

One recurring theme during Prag’s matches in Baku was the sight of his adoring mother who accompanied the teenager to the overseas tournament. The chess wizard heaped praise on Mrs. Nagalakshmi, his mother, and thanked her for her support as always.

“She is a huge support to me and I feel that family support is very important in any field," the teenager asserted.

Prag’s exploits on the global stage has inspired many Indians to flock to the game as viewers or participants as the 18-year-old’s achievements have heralded a hitherto unwitnessed flurry of support and attention across platforms.

“I am happy to see that more people are cheering for chess and I will try to give my best in coming tournaments. I would also like to thank my family, coaches, sponsors, and the government who have supported me always," he said graciously.

The player from Tamil Nadu said that he wants to decompress and enjoy a bit during the downtime following the conclusion of the major event.

“I will try to relax now for some time," the Indian whizkid concluded.