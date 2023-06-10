CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam Eye Good Show at Canada Para-Badminton International
1-MIN READ

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam Eye Good Show at Canada Para-Badminton International

Published By: Ritayan Basu

IANS

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 14:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam (Twitter)

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam (Twitter)

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam look to continue their good run at the upcoming Canada Para-Badminton International Tournament 2023

Men’s doubles world No 1 Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam have been ruling the doubles championships past four tournaments and would like to continue their good run at the upcoming Canada Para-Badminton International Tournament 2023.

Pramod would also be looking to continue his great singles run while Sukant would be aiming to put up a good show at the tournament.

Talking about the same the Padma Shri Awardee said, “We are training ourselves for the best, this year has been challenging and I want to focus on my strength and work on my weaknesses. This tournament is very important for me. My training has been good, and I would like to put my best performance in this tournament."

Commenting on the same Sukant Kadam said, “While I have been playing well in doubles, my target is to do same in singles game and be more consistent. I have worked on my shortcomings and looking to have a great tournament."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
