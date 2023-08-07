Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam Win Gold in Men’s Doubles at Four Nations Para-Badminton International

World No 1 pair in Men’s Doubles in SL3-SL4 Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam won gold at the Four Nations Para-Badminton International. Ace Shuttler Pramod Bhagat also secured Silver in the Singles SL3 category and silver in Mixed Doubles SL 3- SU 5 category with Manisha Ramdass and Sukant Kadam securing bronze in the singles SL 4 category.

The world No 1 pair of Pramod and Sukant defeated the Indian pair of Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar to secure gold in the men’s doubles category. The duo dominated Deep and Manoj and didn’t allow them any comebacks.

The 30-minute match final score read 21 – 17 and 21 – 17, both Pramod and Sukant looked in terrific form and played great shots that were unreturnable. In the singles match Pramod went down to England’s Daniel Bethell, the final score read 21-8 and 21-10, Pramod looked rusty and didn’t have any answers to Bethell’s brilliant Strokeplay. In the mixed doubles Pramod and Manisha Ramdass went down to Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila in a tough match. The final score read 17 – 21 and 17 – 21.

Talking about the same Pramod Bhagat said, “I am happy with the doubles result but at the same time not very pleased with my singles and mixed doubles result. Daniel Bethell has been a very challenging opponent for me this year and I need to make major improvements in order to beat him. I will head back into my training immediately and start working on my weaknesses.”

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam went down fighting to Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan in the semifinals to secure and bronze medal in singles. Sukant had a great opening set winning it with the scoreline of 21-7 but the Indonesian made a great comeback taking the next 2 sets 15-21 and 16-21.

Talking about the same Sukant said, “I need to work hard on my singles game if I have to fulfill my dream of winning a Paralympic gold in Paris. I have to work on my weaknesses and strive harder.”