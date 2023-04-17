Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Win Gold in Men's Doubles at Brazil Para-Badminton International

Ace shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam struck gold in the men’s doubles at Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023.

Whereas in singles, Pramod had to settle for Silver, while Sukant secured Bronze.

Pramod and Sukant defeated the Korean pair of Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan in the men’s doubles SL 3 - SL 4. The finals were a tight affair, but the India pair closed the game in straight sets. Both Pramod and Sukant played their best games of the tournament, the final score read 22-20 and 21-19, helping them to secure gold.

Pramod was not able to repeat his performance in the singles SL3 category finals, as he went down to fellow Indian Kuma Nitesh and had to settle for silver. The final score read 12-21 and 13-21.

Talking about the same Pramod Bhagat said, “I am happy with my performance, but there is still scope for improvement. I had a bad day in singles, and I would like to congratulate Nitesh for playing exceptionally well."

On the other hand, Sukant secured a bronze in his singles SL4 category. Talking about the same Sukant said, “I am happy with my double’s performance, but I need to work harder on my singles game. I have identified my mistakes in this tournament and will work hard on them and not repeat them."

Talking about the same Pramod and Sukant’s coach Shiba Prasad Das said, “Both Pramod and Sukant played well, but there is a lot of scope for improvement. I have spoken to them and told them about the mistakes they committed. We will head back to India and immediately start working on them and prepare for our next tournament."

