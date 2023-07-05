CHANGE LANGUAGE
Priyansh-Avneet Pair Wins Junior Mixed Team Archery Gold at Worlds

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 22:58 IST

Limerick (Ireland)

The Indian duo defeating Israel 146-144 in a keenly-contested final of the World Archery Youth Championships.

India’s Priyansh and Avneet Kaur won gold in the junior mixed team compound event, defeating Israel 146-144 in a keenly-contested final of the World Archery Youth Championships, here on Wednesday.

India’s Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma also won a bronze medal defeating Mexico in the cadet mixed compound event.

The event is taking place at the University of Limerick in the west of Ireland from July 3-9.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
