Priyansh-Avneet Pair Wins Junior Mixed Team Archery Gold at Worlds

India’s Priyansh and Avneet Kaur won gold in the junior mixed team compound event, defeating Israel 146-144 in a keenly-contested final of the World Archery Youth Championships, here on Wednesday.

India’s Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma also won a bronze medal defeating Mexico in the cadet mixed compound event.

‘s 1⃣st at the Archery World Championship, Defeating , #India‘s Avneet & Priyansh win 146-144 in Junior Compound Mixed Team Event Many congratulations to both pic.twitter.com/6Bsp83fUgY — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 5, 2023

Archery World Championship 2023, Update duo of Aishwarya Sharma & Manav Jadhav hitsto winin Cadet Compound Mixed Team Event. Both are upcoming #KheloIndia Athletes Well done mates!Many congratulations pic.twitter.com/NuO56hgojL — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 5, 2023

The event is taking place at the University of Limerick in the west of Ireland from July 3-9.