Priyansh-Avneet Pair Wins Junior Mixed Team Archery Gold at Worlds

India’s Priyansh and Avneet Kaur won gold in the junior mixed team compound event, defeating Israel 146-144 in a keenly-contested final of the World Archery Youth Championships, here on Wednesday.
India’s Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma also won a bronze medal defeating Mexico in the cadet mixed compound event.
's 1⃣st at the Archery World Championship, Defeating , #India's Avneet & Priyansh win 146-144 in Junior Compound Mixed Team Event

Archery World Championship 2023, Update duo of Aishwarya Sharma & Manav Jadhav hitsto winin Cadet Compound Mixed Team Event.
Both are upcoming #KheloIndia Athletes

The event is taking place at the University of Limerick in the west of Ireland from July 3-9.