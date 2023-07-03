Pro Kabaddi League Announces Season 10 Player Auction Dates

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) organisers, Mashal Sports, announced on Monnday that the landmark Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction will be held from 8 - 9 September 2023 in Mumbai. The total salary purse available to each franchise for its squad has increased from INR 4.4 crore to INR 5 crore after three seasons.

The domestic and overseas players will be divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D. The players will be further sub-divided as ‘all-Rounders’, ‘defenders’ and ‘raiders’ within each category. The base prices for each of the categories are category A – INR 30 Lakh, category B – INR 20 Lakh, category C – INR 13 Lakh, category D – INR 9 Lakh. The Season 10 Player Pool will consist of 500+ including the 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023.

“The tenth Season is obviously such a major milestone for any contemporary sports league in India. The PKL Season X Player Auction too will be a landmark in PKL’s history. Along with the retentions and nominations under the Season X Player Policy, our 12 franchises will use the Player Auction to select the world’s best kabaddi athletes for their Teams," said Anupam Goswami, Pro Kabaddi League League Commissioner.

The PKL teams also have a choice of retaining players from their respective PKL Season 9 squads as per the league policies. The franchises are allowed to retain up to 6 players under the Elite Retained Players classification under stipulated conditions in each PKL season. The players, who are not retained by the franchises and from the pool of 500+ players, will go under the hammer during the two-day auction process in Mumbai.

Mashal Sports and Disney Star, under the aegis and sanction from the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), have built PKL into one of the most successful sports leagues in India. The competition consists of the largest number of matches among all sports leagues in India. The Pro Kabaddi League has transformed the image of India’s indigenous sport of Kabaddi and its athletes nationally as well as across the globe. After witnessing the participation of many of their players in PKL, several Kabaddi-playing nations have also strengthened their domestic Kabaddi programs.