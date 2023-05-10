Protesting Wrestlers Challenge WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh to Take Lie Detector Narco Test

Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik on Wednesday challenged WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to undergo a lie detector Narco Test if he is confident of his innocence after seven grapplers levelled sexual harassment allegations against him.

The protesting wrestlers also said that they will oppose the holding of competitions if Singh is involved in their organisation.

”I challenge the WFI president to take a Narco Test. We are also willing to take the test. Let the truth come out in the open, who is the culprit and who is not,” Malik said at a press conference here.

”We want all competitions to take place under the ad hoc panel of IOA. If the WFI chief is involved in any way, we will oppose it,” said another Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia.

The wrestlers also decided to wear black armbands on Thursday to protest the ”slow pace of investigation” against Singh.

The protesters have been demanding the arrest of Singh for the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

Delhi Police filed two FIRs against the WFI president on April 28.

Court seeks Delhi Police’s status report

A court on Wednesday sought from the Delhi Police a status report pertaining to the sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan.

Since April 23, prominent Indian wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, who have achieved Olympic and World Championships recognition, have been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar against WFI chief.

Farmers have also extended their support to wrestlers and had arrived from Haryana and Punjab on Monday to join the wrestlers’ protest.

During the hearing, the judge issued notice to the Police on the protesting wrestlers’ plea seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

The court then directed the police to file the report by May 12, also the next date of the hearing.

On Tuesday, Delhi Commission for Women also issued summons to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal for failing to arrest the accused in the matter of sexual harassment with women wrestlers.

The women wrestlers had approached the Supreme Court and two FIRs were registered on April 28, one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl and another for sexual harassment of other complainants.

