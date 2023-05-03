Protesting Wrestlers Condemn Police's Treatment of Delhi University Women Who Took Out March

The ongoing wrestlers’ protest at the Jantar Mantar, against the chief of the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment has caught the attention of the nation and has garnered support from multiple avenues.

On Wednesday, one of the faces of the protest, Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik shared a tweet condemning the attitude of the police towards the female students of Delhi University, who took up a march in support of the protestors.

“The girl students of Delhi University took out a march in support of the agitating women wrestlers. The harasser of women wrestlers is roaming free, but instead of catching him, the police are catching those people who are coming in support of women wrestlers. Agitating women wrestlers condemn this." the translation of Sakshi’s tweet read.

दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी की छात्राओं ने आंदोलित महिला पहलवानों के समर्थन में एक मार्च निकाला था।महिला पहलवानों का उत्पीड़क खुला घूम रहा है, लेकिन पुलिस उसको पकड़ने की बजाय उन लोगों को पकड़ रही है जो महिला पहलवानों के समर्थन में आ रहे हैं। आंदोलित महिला पहलवान इसकी निंदा करती हैं।… pic.twitter.com/BxiSIuB7U1 — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) May 3, 2023

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia also took to the social media platform to express his disappointment with the same.

दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी की छात्राओं ने आंदोलित महिला पहलवानों के समर्थन में एक मार्च निकाला था। उनको पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया है।उत्पीड़क खुला घूम रहा है, लेकिन पुलिस उसको पकड़ने की बजाय उन लोगों को पकड़ रही है जो महिला पहलवानों के समर्थन में आ रहे हैं। यह बहुत शर्मनाक है। pic.twitter.com/2rJecDPyjl — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) May 3, 2023

Sakshi, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have headlined the protest taken up by the nation’s top wrestlers to seek reform at the highest level at the Wrestling Federation of India.

The protestors initially sat on dharna, earlier in the year in January, before receiving assurances from the authorities. The wrestlers concluded the sit in protest, only to restart it towards the end of April after the police refused to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan.

Eventually, thanks to the supreme court’s intervention, 2 FIRs were filed against the 66-year-old Brij Bhushan.

IOA president, and Indian athletics legend PT Usha met with the protestors earlier in the day and assured the grapplers of her support.

