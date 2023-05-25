CHANGE LANGUAGE
Protesting Wrestlers on Haryana, Punjab Tour to Garner Support for May 28 Mahapanchayat
1-MIN READ

Protesting Wrestlers on Haryana, Punjab Tour to Garner Support for May 28 Mahapanchayat

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 20:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar (PTI)

It's been over a month now that the top wrestlers of the country are sitting at iconic Jantar Mantar in protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, on Thursday stepped up efforts to gather support in their fight against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by touring different parts of North India as they sought backing for the planned women’s Mahapanchayat on May 28.

While Bajrang and Vinesh visited Jind in Haryana, Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian reached Punjab to seek support from women’s organisation, requesting them to come in large number for the women’s panchyat before the new Parliament building on the day of its inauguration.

Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, who is holding fort at Jantar Mantar, said they are all touring and meeting khap leaders to plan the future course of action.

“Vinesh and Bajrang are meeting khap leaders in Jind and Sakshi and Satyawart are in Punjab to seek more support for our Maha Panchayat on May 28," Sangeeta told PTI.

“We are determined to hold the panchayat near new Parliament building if our demand for the arrest of Brij Bhushan is not met."

It’s been over a month now that the top wrestlers of the country are sitting at iconic Jantar Mantar in protest against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan, who they have accused of sexual harassment of seven women grapplers, including a minor.

    The wrestlers have visited various places in the national capital, including Bangla Sahid Gurudwara and Rajghat among others to garner support for their movement.

    The wrestlers also took out a candle light march on May 23 on completion of one month of their agitation.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Ritayan Basu
    Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
    first published:May 25, 2023, 20:30 IST
    last updated:May 25, 2023, 20:30 IST