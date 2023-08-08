Transfer Window Live Updates: PSG Announce Signing of Goncalo Ramos; Manchester United Looking to Offload Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of football’s summer transfer window. Several clubs are looking to get their deals through with Bayern negotiating for the signature of Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Manchester United seem to be getting their squad revamped with Harry Maguire, Donny Van De Beek, Scott McTominay and Fred all set to be offloaded and Sofiyan Amrabat and Jean-Claire Todibo as their replacements.

PSG have officially announced the signing of Portuguese striker, Goncalo Ramos from Benfica on loan with an option to buy. He is set to take the Number 9 kit as PSG looks at life without their star striker Kylian