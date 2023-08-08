CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Transfer Window Live Updates: PSG Announce Signing of Goncalo Ramos; Manchester United Looking to Offload Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay

Live now

Transfer Window Live Updates: PSG Announce Signing of Goncalo Ramos; Manchester United Looking to Offload Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay

Transfer News Highlights: Follow the latest transfer news and gossips from the world of football.

Curated By: Amar Sunil Panicker

News18.com

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 09:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Goncalo Ramos, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay
Goncalo Ramos, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay - Twitter

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of football’s summer transfer window. Several clubs are looking to get their deals through with Bayern negotiating for the signature of Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Manchester United seem to be getting their squad revamped with Harry Maguire, Donny Van De Beek, Scott McTominay and Fred all set to be offloaded and Sofiyan Amrabat and Jean-Claire Todibo as their replacements.

PSG have officially announced the signing of Portuguese striker, Goncalo Ramos from Benfica on loan with an option to buy. He is set to take the Number 9 kit as PSG looks at life without their star striker Kylian

Aug 08, 2023 09:32 IST

Transfer Window Live Updates: Atalanta Closing In for Loan For Milan's Charles de Ketelaere

Serie A club, Atalanta are closing in on Milan’s Charles de Ketelaere as the club are yet to agree personal terms with the player. Both clubs have come to an agreement for the transfer.

Aug 08, 2023 08:53 IST

Transfer Window Live Updates: Andres Iniesta Lands in Dubai as he Makes Switch to UAE Club, Emirates FC

Andres Iniesta has been spotted in Dubai International Airport as he is set to make his switch to UAE club, Emirates FC.

Aug 08, 2023 08:08 IST

Transfer Window Live Updates: Man City offer Bernardo Silva New Contract; Club Denies Negotiations with Barca and PSG

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva has been offered a new contract with the club indicating to FC Barcelona and PSG that he is not for sale.

Read more

Mbappe.

West Ham have agreed verbally with Ajax for the signature of Mexican midfielder, Edson Alvarez, for a reported fee of 30-35 million Euros. The Mexican is set to fly over to London to complete his medical.

Latest News

Latest Blogs