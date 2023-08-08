Transfer Window Live Updates: PSG Announce Signing of Goncalo Ramos; Manchester United Looking to Offload Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay

Live now
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of football’s summer transfer window. Several clubs are looking to get their deals through with Bayern negotiating for the signature of Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
Manchester United seem to be getting their squad revamped with Harry Maguire, Donny Van De Beek, Scott McTominay and Fred all set to be offloaded and Sofiyan Amrabat and Jean-Claire Todibo as their replacements.
PSG have officially announced the signing of Portuguese striker, Goncalo Ramos from Benfica on loan with an option to buy. He is set to take the Number 9 kit as PSG looks at life without their star striker Kylian
Serie A club, Atalanta are closing in on Milan’s Charles de Ketelaere as the club are yet to agree personal terms with the player. Both clubs have come to an agreement for the transfer.
Atalanta are on the verge of closing deal for Charles de Ketelaere! Player’s final green light, almost received and set to be confirmed later today ⚫️🔵🇧🇪
◉ €3m loan fee to Milan.◉ €23m buy option.◉ €4m add-ons.◉ 10% sell-on.
Here we go soon ⏳✨ pic.twitter.com/s9vrNiYVi4
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023
Andres Iniesta has been spotted in Dubai International Airport as he is set to make his switch to UAE club, Emirates FC.
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva has been offered a new contract with the club indicating to FC Barcelona and PSG that he is not for sale.
West Ham have agreed verbally with Ajax for the signature of Mexican midfielder, Edson Alvarez, for a reported fee of 30-35 million Euros. The Mexican is set to fly over to London to complete his medical.