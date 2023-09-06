EXCLUSIVE| 'No Comparison Between My Time and Now': IOA Chief PT Usha Reflects on Leaps Made by Indian Athletics

The Indian track and field unit has made gigantic strides in their respective fields over the last couple of years and the same has been reflected on the international stage with the athletes representing the nation bringing in laurels at various levels.

In an exclusive with News18, IOA President and legendary Indian Olympian PT Usha, a superstar athlete in her heyday, reflected on the massive improvements made by India in the sphere of athletics in recent years.

Usha spoke about the most recent success of Indian star javelin throw athlete Neeraj Chopra at the World Athletics Championships in Hungary.

“Very happy that Neeraj won the gold at the World Championships. He is a big inspiration for all and we were expecting it. Other countries are now watching our performances and we are in the medal tally of the World Championships," she began.

Chopra has been on a brilliant streak as the star athlete added to his gold collection of Olympic, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games triumphs with his latest accolade.

“I hope Neeraj will do well in Asian games as well as others," Usha added.

She also spoke highly of the men’s 4x400m relay unit that placed fifth at the event in Budapest.

“The 4x400m men also did really well. Running under 3 minutes is not easy," she said applauding the valiant efforts of the athletes who put up a worthy display in Hungary.

The legendary sprinter also reflected on how far the nation has come in terms of infrastructure and exposure, which she pointed out as decisive factors in the sport.

“No comparison between my time and now. At that time nothing was there. There was no infrastructure and I had no exposure," she remembered.

“Now every facility is provided especially to top athletes. Food, diet, gym, injury rehabilitation, international exposure."

“Injury rehabilitation is key for athletes and Reliance has a hospital for athletes in Mumbai which gives us a lot of help," she continued.

Usha cited an increase in exposure as the crucial factor in the development of sports and athletes in the nation.

“The Main change is exposure. I missed a medal by one-hundredth of a second only because of a lack of exposure and experience," she opined looking back on her own journey.

The IOA Chief also touched upon the support from the government and the increase in awareness and interest thanks to the proliferation of social media.

“Now we have social media. At that time nobody knew what we did. Now we have full support from the government and sponsors. It’s good that the world is looking at our performance. It’s very exciting," she said.

She concluded by reiterating the fact that she hopes and believes that the national contingent comes up with a gritty showing at the Hangzhou Asian Games looming large over the horizon.

“We should get more medals in the upcoming Asian Games. I hope our athletes will perform well," she concluded.