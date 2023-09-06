EXCLUSIVE| '2036 is a Good Target for Us': IOA President PT Usha Sheds Light on a Possible Olympic Bid and the Upcoming IOC Session

India has made gigantic strides in the world of athletics with athletes from the nation producing noteworthy performances across the board in recent years, which has boosted the sporting ecosystem in the nation greatly.

In an exclusive with News18, IOA President PT Usha discusses the opportunities the IOC Session 2023, scheduled to be held in Mumbai, would provide the nation with and the aspirations of the nation to host the Olympic Games one day.

India caused a stir as the nation bagged the hosting rights for the IOC session set to take place in the year 2023.

The Indian delegation spearheaded by IOC Member Mrs Nita Ambani, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr Narinder Batra, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mr Anurag Singh Thakur, and India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist (Beijing 2008, shooting), Mr Abhinav Bindra, played a crucial role in bringing the prestigious event to Indian shores.

Usha stated that the occasion is a massive chance for the country to show the world its enormous abilities and that she believes with the support of the famous philanthropist, Mrs. Ambani, the nation will produce a memorable session that postures towards a positive bid for the international showpiece one day.

“The IOC session is a huge occasion and an opportunity to showcase our capability. With the support of India’s IOC member Nita Ambani, We will show that we are ready to host the Olympics," said Usha.

With the nation harbouring lofty ambition of being able to host the most watched sporting event on the planet in the future, the IOA chief gave a positive sign of the possibility of bringing the Olympic games to India.

“We are ready. I don’t want to comment on the bid now, but we are positive," the legendary athlete stated.

The former sprinter said that India have targeted a bid for the 2036 edition of the games and said that all the powers that be all pulling in the same direction.

“2036 is a good target for us. It’s not just about hosting but being in the Olympics medal tally also. When we host the Games, we should also be strong in the medal tally," Usha said.

“The government, including the PM, Honourable Shri Narendra Modi, has the vision to host the Olympics and we are getting a lot of support. We also have a lot of infrastructure in Ahmedabad," she continued.

The IOA prez also added that it was of essence that the nation has to be able to produce a good account of itself on the world stage at the time of hosting the grand spectacle.

“Our only worry is the performance, but now we are coming up on that too. It makes me happy that we have started winning medals at the time when we have the vision to host the Olympics," the chief said.

With talk of the nation’s favourite game, cricket, set to make a comeback as an Olympic event, Usha refrained from making a statement before the vote for the decision regarding that same at the IOC session in Mumbai.

“I don’t want to comment on it now. Maybe after the IOC session," she said.

Usha said that IOA has done everything within its power to advance the level of athletics in the nation.

“Whatever we could do we have done and we are ready to do more."

She concluded by stating that the entire nation is of one mind about clinching medals at international events and believes that the Indian contingent will bring laurels to the nation.

“The whole of India is waiting for medals! Our athletes are ready and I hope they will give their best performance," she concluded.