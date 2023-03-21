CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rae Bareli Hockey Stadium Renamed in Honour of Indian Icon Rani Rampal
1-MIN READ

Rae Bareli Hockey Stadium Renamed in Honour of Indian Icon Rani Rampal

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 11:26 IST

Rae Bareli, India

Rani Rampal (Twitter)

Rani Rampal (Twitter)

Rampal became the first Indian woman hockey player to receive the honour of having a stadium after her as the MCF Rae Bareli renamed the hockey stadium as ’Rani’s Girls Hockey Turf’

Indian team’s star hockey player Rani Rampal has become the first woman in the sport to have a stadium named after her, in Rae Bareli.

The MCF Rae Bareli has renamed the hockey stadium as ’Rani’s Girls Hockey Turf’.

Rani shared photos on her social media handles, where she is seen interacting with the players and inaugurating the stadium alongside other staff members.

”Words seem too less to express my happiness and gratitude as I share that the MCF Raebareli has renamed the hockey stadium to ”Rani’s Girls Hockey Turf to honour my contribution to hockey,” Rani wrote on her Twitter handle.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rani Rampal (@ranirampal4)

Expressing her gratitude further, she said, ”It is a proud and emotional moment for me as I become the first woman hockey player to have a stadium to my name. I dedicate this to the Indian women’s hockey team and I hope this inspires the next generation of women hockey players!” Rani made a comeback to the Indian team during the tour of South Africa earlier this year, when she was included in a 22-member squad.

Rani was returning to the squad after last playing against Belgium in the FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League 2021-22, where she won her 250th cap for India.

The 28-year-old had been dealing with an injury since the Tokyo Olympics and was subsequently left out of the World Cup and Commonwealth Games 2022 squads.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
