Rafael Nadal in 'Immense Joy' After Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon Win, Send Classy Message to World Number 1

Spanish legend Rafael Nadal extended his heartfelt wish for Carlos Alcaraz after the 20-year-old took home his second Grand Slam title on Sunday, July 16, triumphing over Novac Djokovic in the Men’s singles final of Wimbledon 2023.

The Centre Court witnessed an enthralling game of four hours, 42 minutes where Alcaraz scripted a masterful comeback to break Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon.

Following Alcaraz’s historic victory, Nadal congratulated the Spanish youngster on Instagram and wrote, “Congratulations, Alcaraz. You have given us immense joy today. Surely, our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, whom you have joined today as a member of Wimbledon, has also been cheering wherever he is. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion.”

Carlos Alcaraz’s victory certainly reminded fans of the rise of Rafael Nadal, who first time became the world’s No 1 after winning his maiden Wimbledon crown in 2008 by defeating Roger Federer. But Alcaraz was already the best in the world when he entered Wimbledon 2023. The young gun announced himself as a new force in the circuit after winning the US Open last year. Alcaraz is now only the fifth player in the Open Era to lift multiple major titles before turning 21.

Novac Djokovic pulled off a commanding start to the Wimbledon final against Carlos Alacaraz. The seven-time champion converted two of his six break points to win the first set 6-1. But in the following set, Alcaraz was determined to make a comeback. Following an 85-minute battle, the Spaniard levelled the game with a 7-6 victory.

Alcaraz continued his dominance in the third set, breaking Djokovic thrice including a breathtaking 27-minute game at 3-1 which saw as many as 13 deuces. Djokovic kept his chance alive in the match after clinching the fourth set 6-3.

Alcaraz made a shaky start to the deciding set. However, he began to find momentum after breaking for a 2-1 lead with a spectacular passing shot winner. Djokovic looked quite disappointed as the Serbian star went on to smash his racket against the wooden net post, venting out his frustration. Alcaraz ultimately prevailed 6-4 when Djokovic scooped a forehand shot into the net.