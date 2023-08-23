CHANGE LANGUAGE
Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Indian Genius Takes on Norwegian Master

Live now

Chess World Cup 2023 Final Live Score: Follow all the latest updates from the FIDE World Cup 2023 final game between Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen.

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 16:32 IST

Praggnanandhaa R, Magnus Carlsen.
Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa resumes his final battle with Norwegian GM Magnus Carlsen on Tuesday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The opening game of the summit clash ended in a draw as the players shared the spoils on Tuesday as they picked up 0.5 points each.

The finalists will look to outwit their opponents as the second game of the championship match gets underway.

Aug 23, 2023 16:32 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Prag takes his seat.

The teenager takes cntre stage as he comes arrives to get the finals underway as he takes his seat.

The Indian looks focused as Carlsen walks in to take his position a few second before the timer runs out.

Aug 23, 2023 16:30 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Watch all the action on youtube.

The finals of the FIDE World Cup 2023 will be broadcast on FIDE Chess’s Youtube channel.

Aug 23, 2023 16:27 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Dvorkovic's word

FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovic is present at the venue to witness the finalists in action as the World Cup could culminate today.

Experts have predicted that the championship clash could go into a tiebreaker, which would mean one more day of chess action for the world to witness.

Aug 23, 2023 16:14 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: What they said after the opening round draw- Prag

The teenage sensation said, “It’ll be a fight. He’ll definitely push very hard. I’ll try to rest and come fresh, I think that’s the best I can do,” after he picked up a draw against the Scandinavian playing with white pieces on Tuesday.

Aug 23, 2023 16:12 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: What they said after the opening round draw- Magnus Carlsen

The 32-year-old Norwegian GM said, “Normally, I would just probably have a bit of an advantage having a rest day while he had to play a tough tiebreak yesterday, but I’ve been in a pretty rough shape the last couple of days. I got some food poisoning after the game against Abasov. I haven’t been able to eat for the last two days. This also meant that I was really calm cause I had no energy to be nervous.”

Aug 23, 2023 15:43 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: The big final, Day 2

Some scintillating chess action was on display in the opening game as the finalists shared the honours taking the game into day 2 action.

Aug 23, 2023 15:42 IST

Praggnanandhaa played with the white pieces on Tuesday and will be presiding over the black parts on Wednesday.

 

Aug 23, 2023 15:39 IST

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the championship game between Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen from Baku.

The finalists had to settle for a dar on Tuesday as they picked up 0.5 points each and head into day 2 of the summit clash.

