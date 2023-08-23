Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Indian Genius Takes on Norwegian Master

Live now
Azerbaijan
Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa resumes his final battle with Norwegian GM Magnus Carlsen on Tuesday in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The opening game of the summit clash ended in a draw as the players shared the spoils on Tuesday as they picked up 0.5 points each.
The finalists will look to outwit their opponents as the second game of the championship match gets underway.
The teenager takes cntre stage as he comes arrives to get the finals underway as he takes his seat.
The Indian looks focused as Carlsen walks in to take his position a few second before the timer runs out.
The finals of the FIDE World Cup 2023 will be broadcast on FIDE Chess’s Youtube channel.
FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovic is present at the venue to witness the finalists in action as the World Cup could culminate today.
Experts have predicted that the championship clash could go into a tiebreaker, which would mean one more day of chess action for the world to witness.
The teenage sensation said, “It’ll be a fight. He’ll definitely push very hard. I’ll try to rest and come fresh, I think that’s the best I can do,” after he picked up a draw against the Scandinavian playing with white pieces on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old Norwegian GM said, “Normally, I would just probably have a bit of an advantage having a rest day while he had to play a tough tiebreak yesterday, but I’ve been in a pretty rough shape the last couple of days. I got some food poisoning after the game against Abasov. I haven’t been able to eat for the last two days. This also meant that I was really calm cause I had no energy to be nervous.”
Some scintillating chess action was on display in the opening game as the finalists shared the honours taking the game into day 2 action.
Check out the video of yesterday's thrilling games! Praggnanandhaa caught Magnus Carlsen out with the English Opening but the world #1 held his ground, while Nijat Abasov overcame Fabiano Caruana with a sharp attack. #FIDEWorldCup pic.twitter.com/BfHwWcgO0Z
— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 23, 2023
Praggnanandhaa played with the white pieces on Tuesday and will be presiding over the black parts on Wednesday.
Pragg 🇮🇳 comfortably drew classical game 1 with white. Advantage to Carlsen 🇳🇴 with white in game 2. If Pragg can hold, they will head to the rapid/blitz playoff. Are you excited? @FIDE_chess @ECUonline pic.twitter.com/M8jOdxz0Br
— Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) August 22, 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the championship game between Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen from Baku.
The finalists had to settle for a dar on Tuesday as they picked up 0.5 points each and head into day 2 of the summit clash.