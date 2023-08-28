Ranveer Singh Collaborates With NBA For New Campaign 'This Is Basketball' Aimed At Promoting Basketball In India

The National Basketball Association (NBA) debuted #ThisIsBasketball, a new brand campaign in India starring Bollywood superstar and NBA Brand Ambassador for India Ranveer Singh to celebrate the game of basketball throughout the country. The campaign consists of a series of videos that will be released over the rest of the year to showcase the diversity of the basketball community in the country and capture the true essence of the sport – that the court is for everyone.

The first video is built around Singh’s passion and love for the game of basketball. Basketball fans throughout the country – including Singh – are featured on the court as they share what basketball means to them, highlighting its values and impact on culture. From achieving your goals to finding common ground with others on the court, #ThisIsBasketball brings to light the different facets of the sport that inspire the next generation to play the game.

The video also features professional Indian players who are making a mark on the court such as Shireen Limaye and Raspreet Sidhu, current and former captains of the Indian women’s basketball team respectively, and former India senior men’s basketball player Lalrina Renthlei. The powerful storytelling immerses the audience in the range of raw emotions that emerge on the court – where every shot tells a story - and the vibrant culture that surrounds the basketball universe.

As the NBA Brand Ambassador for India, Singh has been instrumental in building a highly engaged community of basketball enthusiasts. Through his support, he has amplified the visibility of the sport to help inspire individuals to play and watch the game of basketball. This video, which spotlights his influence in the community, is the first in a series that aims to highlight the momentum in basketball in India, underscoring the NBA’s dedication to empowering and supporting athletes across the country.