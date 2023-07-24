CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ravi Shankar Named India's High Performance Coach of Archery
Ravi Shankar Named India's High Performance Coach of Archery

Ritayan Basu

PTI

July 24, 2023

Kolkata, India

SAI Coaching Division also announced five High Performance Coaches in various disciplines, like - shooting, fencing, kabaddi.

Former India and Army archery coach Ravi Shankar, who is now attached to SAI Eastern Centre in Kolkata, has been appointed as a High Performance Coach in the build-up to the Paris Olympics.

“His role will be to take care of Sports science in coaching as well as data analysis and corrective actions to enhance performance," Indian High Performance Director Sanjeeva Singh told PTI.

SAI Coaching Division has announced five HPCs in various disciplines, which include Dronacharya awardee eminent athletics coach Robert Bobby George.

A SAI official said their roles would be reviewed on yearly basis.

The other High Performance Coaches announced by SAI in a letter dated July 21 were Manoj Kumar (shooting), Manoj Kumar (shooting), Tukaram Mehatra (fencing) and Capt Bhaskaran E (kabaddi).

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
