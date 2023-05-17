CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Record 1700 Entries For U-17, U-23 Asian Championships Wrestling Selection Trials Under Ad-hoc Committee
1-MIN READ

Record 1700 Entries For U-17, U-23 Asian Championships Wrestling Selection Trials Under Ad-hoc Committee

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 19:53 IST

New Delhi, India

IOA appointed ad-hoc committee received record entries for Asian Championships trials (UWW)

IOA appointed ad-hoc committee received record entries for Asian Championships trials (UWW)

IOA's ad-hoc committee has received a record 1704 entries for the U-23 and U-17 Asian Championship wrestling trials

The selection trials to pick the Indian team for the upcoming U-23 and U-17 Asian Championship witnessed tremendous response with the IOA-constituted ad hoc committee managing the sport receiving record 1700 entries.

The ad-hoc panel received a total of 1704 entries for the four-day trials to be held at NIS Patiala and SAI Regional Centre in Sonepat from May 17 to 20.

The Asian Championships for Under-17 and Under-23 wrestlers will be held in Bishkek from June 10-18.

Ad hoc panel member and selection committee chairman Bhupinder Singh Bajwa visited both venues on Tuesday and was satisfied with the preparation.

ALSO READ| 2023 SAFF Championship Draw: India Grouped With Pakistan, Kuwait and Nepal

“The Indian teams will participate in the 2023 U23 & U17 Asian Wrestling Championship. The arrangements for holding the trials were excellent," Bajwa said in a statement.

“The ad-hoc Committee received 1704 nos. record entries in U23 FS (free style): 393, GR (greco-roman): 220, WW (women wrestling): 151. In U17 FS: 490, GR: 207, WW: 243 for participation in the Selection Trials."

The selection panel to pick free style wrestlers comprises Bajwa, chief coach Jagmander Singh and Ramesh Kumar Gulia.

The greco roman and women’s wrestling teams will be picked by a selection committee which comprises former shooter Suma Shirur, Mahasingh Rao, Alka Tomar and Neha Rathi.

ALSO READ| ATK Removed, It’ll be Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1

top videos

    The IOA-constituted ad hoc panel has been entrusted with running the Wrestling Federation of India’s day-to-day affairs and conduct of its election within 45 days of its formation after Brij Bhushan Singh was asked to step down following allegations of sexual harassment against him by seven women grapplers.

    The panel came into existence following the IOA executive committee’s meeting on April 27.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Amrit Santlani
    Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
    Tags:
    1. asian championships
    2. Indian Olympics Association (IOA)
    3. Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)
    first published:May 17, 2023, 19:53 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 19:53 IST