Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA 3on3 Regional Championships Register High Turnout in Chandigarh, Bangalore and Jamshedpur

The Reliance Foundation (RF) Jr. NBA Program successfully completed its Chandigarh, Bangalore and Jamshedpur legs over the weekend with over 400 schools participating in the RF Jr. NBA 3on3 Regional Championships. Now in its 10th edition, The RF Jr. NBA program features free, nationwide basketball development clinics and tournaments for youth, coaches, and teachers.

The Bangalore leg saw a massive turnout with 166 schools participating in the tournament in which National Public School HSR and Vydehi School of Excellence clinched the boys’ and girls’ titles respectively in the U-14 and Delhi Public School (DPS) and Silicon City Academy bagged the boys’ and girls’ titles respectively.

Chandigarh schools also met the 3-on-3 championships with excitement as 130 teams participated out of which Sacred High Senior Secondary School (U-12 girls), KV High Grounds (U-12 boys), Gurukul Global School (U-14 boys) and Learning Paths Public School (U-14 girls) emerged victors.

Jamshedpur saw a similar response as 111 schools participated in the two-day long event in which DAV NIT (U-12 girls), Hill Top School (U-12 boys), Sacred Hearts Convent School (U-14 girls) and Vidya Bharti Chinmaya Vidyalaya (U-14 boys) won their respective age groups.

All 12 winners across cities have qualified for the National Championship to be held in Delhi in September. The Reliance Foundation Jr NBA program will head to Ludhiana, Pune and Lucknow this week in its effort to reach boys and girls across 14 cities leading up to the National Championships in Delhi.

The RF Jr. NBA program has reached more than 11 million youth and 13,000 physical education instructors across 34 cities nationwide since 2013. The program is part of the NBA's broader basketball development initiatives in India that provide a structured pathway for players to learn the game and maximize their potential.