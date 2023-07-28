Reliance's RISE Signed As Exclusive Broadcast Partner For CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League

CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world’s first franchise-based Supercross league announced its partnership with RISE Worldwide Limited, a Reliance initiative, India’s largest independent sports, lifestyle, and entertainment company.

This partnership will bring forth a fresh and dynamic approach to Supercross, combining thrilling on-track action with immersive storytelling and captivating visuals.

Under this exciting partnership, RISE Worldwide Limited will serve as the exclusive Broadcast Production Partner for CEAT ISRL. With their expertise and proven track record in creating exceptional sporting events like U-17 FIFA World Cup, Hero ISL since the inception, AFC Champions League & Women’s Asia Cup, and sports documentaries for FIFA’s online platform FIFA+ to name a few, RISE Worldwide Limited will work closely with ISRL to enhance the presentation, production, and broadcast of the Supercross league, captivating audiences and elevating the sport to new heights.

The collaboration will focus on developing innovative strategies to engage fans and enhance the viewer experience. RISE Worldwide Limited will contribute its production expertise, introducing cutting-edge technologies, and implementing world-class standards to deliver captivating coverage of ISRL events.

Speaking about the collaboration, Veer Patel, Co-Founder and Director of Supercross India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to join forces with RISE Worldwide as our exclusive Broadcast Production partner. Their extensive experience and expertise in the sports and entertainment industry make them an ideal partner to help us transform the Supercross experience in India. Together, we aim to create an awe-inspiring spectacle that will captivate fans and elevate the sport to unprecedented levels of excitement and engagement."

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, James Rego, Head of Broadcast, RISE Worldwide Ltd. said, “We are excited to collaborate with CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League and bring our production expertise to this groundbreaking initiative. Through our partnership, we aim to redefine the way Supercross is presented and experienced, creating an electrifying atmosphere that resonates with fans across the nation. Together, we will create a global extravaganza that showcases the immense talent and passion of the man and the machine.”

The partnership between ISRL and RISE Worldwide reinforces the commitment to delivering a safe, competitive, and exhilarating Supercross league.