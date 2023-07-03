Roger Federer to Receive Tribute at Centre Court on July 4 as Wimbledon Confirm Return of the 'Gentleman'

Tennis legend Roger Federer is set to receive a special tribute as Wimbledon will celebrate the illustrious career of the Swiss ace on Day 2 of Wimbledon 2023. Ahead of the start of play on Day 2, Tuesday, July 4, Federer is set to return to the famed centre-court exactly one year after the Centre Court centenary celebration. The All England Club will celebrate the 41-year-old following his retirement from the sport in September last year.

For the unversed, Federer played his final game at the O2 Arena in the 2022 Laver Cup, amid an emotional farewell that brought tears to the eyes of his adversary Rafael Nadal as well.

According to reports, Serena Williams was also invited to the event but she has decided to join the celebrations owing to her pregnancy. Federer last turned out at Wimbledon in 2021 before he was sidelined from the sport with a knee injury that later turned out to be the reason for his retirement.

The Swiss maestro will be recognised for his achievements on Day 2 at the centre court. All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton confirmed the tribute as he urged the fans to be seated in the stands in advance ahead of the start of play on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to say that Roger will be with us tomorrow. We will have a special celebratory moment on Centre Court before play starts just to honour him as the man holding the most gentleman singles titles here at Wimbledon," said Sally.

She continued, “So for those lucky enough to have a seat on Centre Court tomorrow, I’d just encourage them to get into their seats about 1.15pm. We will have a moment just to celebrate his achievements and to say thank you, for us certainly for all the memories."

The legendary tennis figure still holds the record for most wins at Wimbledon as he remains the only player in the Open Era to have a tally of three-figure mark with 105 victories. Also, Federer’s glorious feat at the Grass-court is the second best only to Rafael Nadal’s love affair with Roland Garros as the Spaniard notched up 112 wins.

Currently, Novak Djokovic is gunning to match Federer’s record for most titles (8) at the legendary tournament.