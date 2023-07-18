Roman Reigns Appears as a Bigger Part-Timer Than Brock Lesnar

WWE superstar Roman Reigns has achieved a dubious record that suggests that the Tribal Chief is an even-bigger part-timer when compared to Brock Lesnar. While Reigns has proven his mettle on multiple occasions, he just does not compete as much since his return to the active roster in 2020. Reigns barely features in regular matches these days and his new record suggests that the Universal Champion has not defended his title for more than 100 days now. Cody Rhodes was the challenger of his last title defence which took place at WrestleMania 39 on April 2, 2023. Since then, Reigns has participated in two fixtures and none of them were for the Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns has been one of the most dominant performers in the history of WWE. He won the Universal Championship less than a week after his return at WWE SummerSlam 2020. Reigns has managed to retain his title ever since. The Tribal Chief went on to become a double champion at Wrestlemania 38 after defeating the beast, Brock Lesnar to secure the Undisputed Universal Champion. He next defended his title against Rey Mysterio at a live WWE event in June but it is being learnt that the organisation does not acknowledge those matches as official competition.

Roman Reigns used to be a regular feature on WWE before his return in 2020. He hardly makes appearances in WWE episodes. His appearances seem to be rarer than even the likes of Brock Lesnar. Former UFC Champion and WWE wrestler, Lesnar held a reputation for making the most out of his WWE contract by charging a huge amount of money while appearing for the least number of matches. It seems like Reigns is probably on his way to surpassing the Beast’s ill-famed achievement, as he remained off live events for a month since Wrestlemania 39. Reigns finally made a return to in-ring action at WWE Money in the Bank on July 1 at a packed stadium in London.

WWE has not yet revealed Roman Reign’s next competitive match. However, it has been confirmed that Romans will defend his title against Jey Uso in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2023. Reigns will finally be putting up his title on the line after nearly four months.