Roman Reigns Set To Take a 'Significant Break' After WrestleMania 39: Report

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his much-awaited return to WWE RAW earlier this week on Monday. The Tribal Chief will put his title on line against Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania 39. It is now being learnt that Romans could very well take a break following his bout against Rhodes. It is also being widely reported that Rhodes will get the better of Reigns to emerge victorious at the next edition of the WrestleMania. A report published by GiveMeSport claims that Romans may take a break if he loses his title at the WrestleMania 39. The report further mentions that Reigns might not be seen until the SummerSlam scheduled to take place later this year in August. Roman Reigns had signed a part-time contract with WWE last year. “I can imagine there’s probably a significant break, at least a month even longer, until there’s a major show that requires Roman Reigns. You may not see him until SummerSlam though. He’ll be away for a little bit,” WrestleVotes was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to headline during the second night of this year’s WrestleMania. The showpiece event will take place this time across two days at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Reigns has managed to remain as world champions for 934 days. Interestingly, his dream run as the Universal Champion is currently longer than any other reign in the past 35 years of WWE. He has been a double-title holder since claiming WWE Championship in the last edition of the WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns also currently holds the record for most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble event in 2014. One year later, the Big Dog managed to win the Royal Rumble. He had also won the United States Championship in September 2016. Two years later, he had defeated Brock Lesnar at the SummerSlam 2018 to win the universal title. In 2017, Reigns had claimed his solitary Intercontinental Championship.

Cody Rhodes, on the other hand, earned his spot in the championship battle after winning this year’s Royal Rumble. Rhodes and Reigns had confronted each other earlier this week on WWE RAW. Their action-packed altercation did manage to catch the attention of WWE viewers, ahead of the much-talked about WrestleMania 39 bout.

