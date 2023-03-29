RuPay Prime Volleyball Season 2 Witnesses 55 Percent Increase in TV Viewership

With an exciting 15-point format, innovations like super serves and super points, star-studded teams, and a plethora of celebrities including southern film superstars Vijay Deverakonda, Kalyani Priyadarshan and sporting royalty like PV Sindhu, Mayank Agarwal, Swiss Open Champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa, Sajan Prakash in support, Season 2 of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 proved to be a tremendous success, with a 55 per cent increase in TV viewership.

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League Season 2 featuring the Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and the Mumbai Meteors was aired on Sony Sports Network in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in the Indian subcontinent and globally on Volleyball World. The total cumulative TV viewership across all matches and highlights for the Season 2 of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League reached 206 million, as compared to 133 million from Season 1.

Interestingly, the league garnered almost equal interest from female audiences with the gender split between Men and Women TV viewers being 58:42, showcasing a growing interest among women in the sport of volleyball.

Here are some key figures:

1) Reach

Season 1: 31 Million

Season 2: 92 Million

Increase in Reach: 196%

2) Engagement

Season 1: 0.85 Million

Season 2: 5.1 Million

Increase in Engagement: 500%

3) Impressions

Season 1: 38 Million

Season 2: 371 Million

Increase in Impressions: 876%

4) Views

Season 1: 12 Million

Season 2: 113.9 Million

Increase in Views: 849%

Season 2 of RuPay Prime Volleyball League was closely followed by people from UAE, USA, Canada, Nepal, Indonesia, Iran, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia among other nations. The key demographic of 18-34 was the most engaged group on social media for season 2 with over 40 per cent participation.

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director, Baseline Ventures and co-founder of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League expressed delight with the extraordinary success. “We have really hit it out of the park this time. We always knew we have a product that will capture the imagination of audiences. But to see the tremendous growth in terms of TV viewership and on social media was truly satisfying.”

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 was telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam) channels in India, and was streamed on Volleyball World TV outside the Indian subcontinent.

