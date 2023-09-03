CHANGE LANGUAGE
Russians and Belarusians Will Not Take Part In Asian Games: IOC

Published By: Siddarth Sriram

AFP

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 19:26 IST

Both countries have been excluded from many sports events since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, though individual athletes have been allowed to compete under certain restrictions.

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not compete at the Asian Games in China this month after the International Olympic Committee concluded that the plan was “not feasible."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier this year said that a pathway for their athletes’ participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games should be explored.

At a meeting in Bangkok in July, the General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia voted to allow a maximum of 500 competitors from those countries to compete, to allow them to gain qualification standards for the Olympics.

But an IOC spokesperson said on Sunday: “The concept of the participation of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports at the Asian Games 2023 was explored as discussed at the Olympic Summit in December 2022, but was not feasible due to technical reasons."

The Asian Games begin in Hangzhou on September 23 and run until October 8.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
