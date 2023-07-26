CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » SAI to Provide Four Fencers Financial Assistance for World University Games in China
1-MIN READ

SAI to Provide Four Fencers Financial Assistance for World University Games in China

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 13:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian fencer Abhay Krishna Shinde.

Indian fencer Abhay Krishna Shinde.

TOPS athlete Abhay Krishna Shinde, Tannu Gulia, Shiksha Ballouria from NCOE Patiala, and Khelo India athlete Durgesh Milind Jahagirdar from NCOE Aurangabad were named to be given financial assistance from SAI for the competition scheduled from July 28 to August 8.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) will financially support 4 fencers from the SAI National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) for the upcoming World University Games in Chengdu, China.

The fencers include TOPS athlete Abhay Krishna Shinde, Tannu Gulia, Shiksha Ballouria from NCOE Patiala, and Khelo India athlete Durgesh Milind Jahagirdar from NCOE Aurangabad.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Lionel Messi Double Inspires Inter Miami to Massive Win Over Atlanta United

As the event is not covered under Fencing’s Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) plans, the World University Games will get international exposure for the athletes.

Therefore, SAI has decided to give funding as a special case to the athletes. The 31st edition of the competition is scheduled from July 28 to August 8.

ALSO READ| Wrexham Beat Manchester United 3-1 in USA Pre-season Friendly

Other NCOE Athletes who have qualified for the World University Games are NCOE Bengaluru Race Walker Hardeep and high jumper Khyati. Taekwondo athletes Shivangi Chanambam and Parsida Nongmaithem of NCOE Trivandrum. While Wushu player Sanma Brahma of NCOE Itanagar is also among the participants included.

Tags:
  1. China
  2. Fencing
  3. India
  4. sai
  5. world university games
first published:July 26, 2023, 13:19 IST
last updated:July 26, 2023, 13:19 IST