Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumours Spark Again After Recent Social Media Developments

The couple of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik has been one of the most high-profile celebrity items in the world of sports. The Indian tennis icon and the brilliant Pakistani batsman tied the knot back in the year 2010 and have made headlines on a regular basis, for varied reasons since then.

Talks and speculation of a split between the pair have been tabloid news on and off over the years. And the same has resurfaced yet again due to a change in the pair’s bio on their social media handles.

The celebrity couple — Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik — has possibly separated if the recent activity on their social media accounts is any indication.

Rumours about their split have been doing the rounds since last year but the two top athletes have not made any public comment on the same. However, the topic has been a subject of discussion on multiple social media platforms.

On Friday, their relationship status yet again became a subject of discussion as Malik removed the reference pertaining to Mirza from his Instagram bio.

The cricketer’s bio used to read ‘Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza’, a reference which has been removed from his social media handle.

The Pakistani player’s Instagram bio now reads ‘Pro Athlete - Live Unbroken, Father to One True Blessing,".

However, his profile still comprises of images of the ace Indian tennis player.

The 36-year-old Sania has also deleted Malik’s pictures from her Instagram account, according to reports.

They have a son, Izhaan Malik, who was born in October 2018.

“Sania and Shoaib both believe that since it’s their personal life, they don’t wish to make any official statement either separately or jointly. We would appreciate it if their privacy is respected," said a family source adding that their priority is their son Izhaan.

Mirza recently retired from professional tennis calling it a day after an illustrious career that includes six doubles grand slam titles. Three in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles.