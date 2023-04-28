CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Ensures Men's Doubles Medal After 52 Years
1-MIN READ

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Ensures Men's Doubles Medal After 52 Years

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 22:34 IST

Dubai

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Twitter)

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Twitter)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty assured a men's doubles medal after 52 years at the Badminton Asia Championships

India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty assured a men’s doubles medal at the Badminton Asia Championships after 52 years after outplaying Indonesia’s experienced duo Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the quarterfinals in Dubai on Friday.

The Indian pair won by 21-11 21-12. Rankireddy and Shetty now face Chinese Taipei’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin in the last-four encounter.

Earlier, Former world champion PV Sindhu lost to world No. 2 An Se Young in her women’s singles quarter-final match at the Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall. World No 11 Sindhu suffered her sixth straight defeat against the South Korean shuttler by going down 21-18, 5-21, 9-21.

The other Indian hope, eight seed HS Prannoy, too bowed out in the men’s singles quarterfinals after conceding his match midway against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan. Prannoy was trailing 11-21 9-13 when he retired due to an injury.

Meanwhile, India’s mixed doubles team of Rohan Kapoor-N Sikki Reddy also lost to the world No. 19 duo of Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja from Indonesia 18-21, 21-19, 15-21 in the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
first published:April 28, 2023, 22:33 IST
last updated:April 28, 2023, 22:34 IST