CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Regain Career-best World No. 5 Ranking
1-MIN READ

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Regain Career-best World No. 5 Ranking

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won gold at Badminton Asia Championships (BAI)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won gold at Badminton Asia Championships (BAI)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won a historic gold medal in the men's doubles event at the Badminton Asia Championship

Star Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Tuesday regained its career-best ranking of world no. 5 following the title-wining run at the Badminton Asia Championship.

The 2022 World Championships bronze medallists pair broke a 58-year-old drought, becoming the first Indians after Dinesh Khanna to be crowned champions at the continental championships.

Satwik and Chirag, who had achieved the world number 5 rankings in December last year, jumped one spot in the latest BWF rankings to regain the fifth place.

Satwik and Chirag had defeated Malaysian combination of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 16-21, 21-17, 21-19 in a nail-biting final.

Another Indian pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun too zoomed four spots to be ranked 23rd in the world.

In men’s singles, HS Prannoy was steady at the ninth spot, while Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen moved one place up to 22nd and 23rd respectively. Mithun Manjunath jumped five positions to be world no. 41.

RELATED NEWS

In the women’s singles, PV Sindhu slipped to world no. 12, while Tanya Hemanth improved to 55th spot.

Women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand climbed two spots to reach world no. 17.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
  2. Chirag Shetty
  3. indian badminton
  4. badminton
  5. Asian Badminton Championship
first published:May 03, 2023, 09:11 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 09:11 IST