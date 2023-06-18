Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Clinch Indonesia Open 2023 Title, First Super 1000 Title For Indian Duo

Commonwealth gold medalist duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the Indonesia Open 2023 title, beating Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in the final in Jakarta on Sunday, June 18.

The Indian pair, ranked 6th in the BWF rankings overcame their opponents in straight sets winning 21-17, 21-18. Satwik and Chirag earlier stunned the top-seeded pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in straight games to reach the semifinal, wherein they registered a comeback win in 67 minutes ousting the South Korean duo of M.H. Kang and S.J. Seo.

