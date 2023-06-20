CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Rise to Career-High World Number 3 in Rankings After Indonesia Open Triumph
2-MIN READ

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Rise to Career-High World Number 3 in Rankings After Indonesia Open Triumph

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 14:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty rise to third place in latest BWF rankings for men's doubles (AFP Photo)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty rise to third place in latest BWF rankings for men's doubles (AFP Photo)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty rose to third place in the latest BWF rankings, the highest ranking for the Indian duo after they clinched a maiden Super 100 final at Indonesia Open

India’s top badminton doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have achieved another historic feat, becoming the highest-ranked Indian shuttlers in the doubles category in the history of the sport. Chirag and Satwik recently won the Indonesia Open in Jakarta and have subsequently jumped three places to rise to third place in the latest released BWF rankings on Tuesday.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) and Chirag Shetty of India pose for photographs during the medal ceremony for the men’s doubles final at the Indonesia Open 2023 (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)

Currently ranked number 3, the duo etched their names in the history books as they became the first Indian shuttlers to win a Super 1000 event after they defeated World Champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in straight sets.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty rise to their career-best world number 3 rankings (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)

The Commonwealth Games gold medalists who are also known by their short names ‘Sat-Chi’, won the Indonesia Open on Sunday, beating their Malaysian opponents 21-17, 21-18 in Jakarta.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (front) and Chirag Shetty (R) defeated Malaysian pair Aaron Chia (L) and Soh Wooi Yik (C back) (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)

Satwik and Chirag have enjoyed massive success in 2023, they have two titles the Swiss Open and then the Indonesia Open along with a gold medal in the Badminton Asia Championships.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) and Chirag Shetty have won Swiss Open, Indonesia Open, gold at the Badminton Asia Championships in 2023 (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)

Apart from the aforementioned duo, men’s singles star Kidambi Srikanth also gained three spots in the latest released rankings and he is currently in 19th place entering the top 20. Srikanth is just one spot below fellow Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen who also jumped two places to reach the 18th spot.

Prannoy HS is the highest-ranked Indian men’s singles player who is currently in 9th place. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)

HS Prannoy remains the highest-ranked Indian player in men’s singles, he is currently ranked 9th, having reached the semifinals of the Indonesia Open.

Prannoy lost in the semis to world number 1 ranked Viktor Axelsen who has continued his reign at the top. Elsewhere, rising badminton star Priyanshu Rajawat also made progress to reach 30th place in the BWF rankings, his career-best so far.

PV Sindhu jumped two spots in the latest BWF rankings to reach 12th place (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

On the other hand, women’s singles star shuttler and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu jumped two spots to reach 12th place in the latest lot, whereas Saina Nehwal who has withdrawn from multiple events this year jumped one spot to become world number 31.

With the Taipei Open set to start from Tuesday, Indian shuttlers will hope for an improved showing to make further gains in the BWF rankings during the Olympic qualification period.

