Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Rise to Career-High World Number 3 in Rankings After Indonesia Open Triumph

India’s top badminton doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have achieved another historic feat, becoming the highest-ranked Indian shuttlers in the doubles category in the history of the sport. Chirag and Satwik recently won the Indonesia Open in Jakarta and have subsequently jumped three places to rise to third place in the latest released BWF rankings on Tuesday.

Currently ranked number 3, the duo etched their names in the history books as they became the first Indian shuttlers to win a Super 1000 event after they defeated World Champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in straight sets.

The Commonwealth Games gold medalists who are also known by their short names ‘Sat-Chi’, won the Indonesia Open on Sunday, beating their Malaysian opponents 21-17, 21-18 in Jakarta.

Satwik and Chirag have enjoyed massive success in 2023, they have two titles the Swiss Open and then the Indonesia Open along with a gold medal in the Badminton Asia Championships.

Apart from the aforementioned duo, men’s singles star Kidambi Srikanth also gained three spots in the latest released rankings and he is currently in 19th place entering the top 20. Srikanth is just one spot below fellow Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen who also jumped two places to reach the 18th spot.

HS Prannoy remains the highest-ranked Indian player in men’s singles, he is currently ranked 9th, having reached the semifinals of the Indonesia Open.

Prannoy lost in the semis to world number 1 ranked Viktor Axelsen who has continued his reign at the top. Elsewhere, rising badminton star Priyanshu Rajawat also made progress to reach 30th place in the BWF rankings, his career-best so far.

On the other hand, women’s singles star shuttler and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu jumped two spots to reach 12th place in the latest lot, whereas Saina Nehwal who has withdrawn from multiple events this year jumped one spot to become world number 31.

With the Taipei Open set to start from Tuesday, Indian shuttlers will hope for an improved showing to make further gains in the BWF rankings during the Olympic qualification period.