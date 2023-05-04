SC Refuses Plea For Probe to be Monitored by Retired or Serving High Court Judge

Claiming that the Supreme Court’s decision to close proceedings on the plea of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not a setback, the wrestlers on Thursday said they will continue their protest.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

The wrestlers have been sitting on protest since April 23, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan alleging that he has sexually harassed seven female grapplers, including one minor.

However, the top court on Thursday closed the proceedings on a plea by three women wrestlers, who have levelled sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan, noting that FIRs have been registered and the seven complainants have been provided adequate security.

”We respect the Supreme Court order, protest will continue,” Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik said.

”Supreme Court order is not a setback, it did what it could in this matter,” she added.

The wrestlers further said that they will decide the future course of action after consulting their seniors.

”We have all options open, will decide after consulting seniors,” Vinesh Phogat said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud refused to entertain an oral plea by the counsel representing the wrestlers that the ongoing probe be monitored by a retired or a serving high court judge.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

”You came here with specific prayers for registration of FIR and security for the complainants. Now both of your prayers have been addressed.

”If you have any further grievances, you can very well approach the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate,” the bench said, adding that it is closing the proceedings for now.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here