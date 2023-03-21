Seth Rollins Attacked by a Fan During WWE RAW: Watch

A video of a spectator attacking WWE superstar Seth Rollins has now resurfaced on social media. The shocking incident had taken place two years back during a Monday night RAW event. Following his bout against Finn Balor, the Architect was brutally thrashed by a fan during an episode of RAW in Brooklyn. The dramatic scenes were captured on screen as well. A video of the terrifying incident seems to have once again caught the attention of people on the internet. “A Fan attacks Seth Rollins at WWE RAW in Brooklyn,” read the caption posted with the clip.

A Fan attacks Seth Rollins at WWE Raw in Brooklyn…. pic.twitter.com/Ya5q3ljPxU— Fight Haven (@FightHaven) March 20, 2023

The post soon triggered a buzz as WWE fans reminisced about the event. One Twitter user jokingly commented, “If he tried that with Brock Lesnar it would’ve ended very differently.”

If he tried that with Brock Lesnar it would’ve ended very differently.— Caleb Ray (@CalebRa08598078) March 20, 2023

“It’s all scripted! Bring back Shawn Michaels and the undertaker,” commented another person.

Its all scripted! Bring back Shawn Michael’s and the undertaker!— Trituga (@Trituga) March 20, 2023

Another cheekily added, “Only time WWE wasn’t staged.”

Only time WWE wasn’t staged— Arow (@_Aroww) March 20, 2023

A certain Twitter user lauded the security personnel for intervening right in time. “Nice work by referees and security,” the tweet read.

Nice work by refs and security— ND44 is a fight GOD (@Matadors2022) March 20, 2023

Seth Rollins had opened up on the incident, terming it as ‘terrifying.’ The 26-year-old American professional wrestler had also demanded that the attacker should be banned from attending the WWE shows in future. “It’s terrifying, brother. It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay. I think as a precedence he probably should not be allowed at the events,” Rollins was quoted as saying by TMZ Sports.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is all set to face Logan Paul at the WrestleMania 39 next month. Paul had scripted a surprise return at the Royal Rumble 2023, and he even succeeded in eliminating Rollins during the show. He played a crucial role in taking out Rollins at the Elimination Chambers. Paul’s contribution was enough to allow Austin Theory to retain the United States Championship. Ahead of the high-profile WrestleMania encounter, Rollins was once again attacked by Paul on this week’s Monday night RAW.

Read all the Latest Sports News here