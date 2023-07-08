CHANGE LANGUAGE
SFI Announces India's 36-member Aquatics Squad for Asian Games
1-MIN READ

SFI Announces India's 36-member Aquatics Squad for Asian Games

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 17:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Swimming representative photo (Reuters)

Swimming representative photo (Reuters)

The Swimming Federation of India announced a 36-member aquatics squad for the Asian Games

A 36-member aquatics squad including former bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade will represent India at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou in September-October.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday announced the squad which includes 21 in swimming, three in diving and 13 members in waterpolo.

The 12-member men’s swimming squad includes the star duo of Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj along with veteran Khade, who won a 50m butterfly bronze at the Guangzhou 2010 edition.

Teenagers Aneesh Gowda and Aryan Nehra who broke four records and were adjudged the best swimmers in the Senior Nationals this year were also picked in the squad.

India squad:

Swimming, Men: Aneesh Gowda, Advait Page, Aryan Nehra, Anand A S, Kushagra Rawat, Likith S P, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Tanish George Mathew, Utkarsh Patil, Vishal Grewal and Virdhawal Khade.

Women: Anannya Nayak, Dinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran, Linyesh A K, Maana Patel, Nina Venkatesh, Palak Joshi, Shivangi Sarma and Vritti Agarwal.

Diving, Men: Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi, Heman London Singh.

Waterpolo 13 players.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
