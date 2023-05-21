CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Win Opening Matches at World Championships
Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Win Opening Matches at World Championships

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 20:58 IST

Durban

Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Twitter)

Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won their first round clashes at the World Table Tennis Championships

India veterans Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran made a winning start at the World Table Tennis Championships on Sunday.

The 56th ranked Indian defeated world no. 170 David Serdaroglu of Austria 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6 to advance to the round of 64.

Sathiyan beat England’s Tom Jarvis 4-3 (11-9 11-8 7-11 11-2 15-13 13-11 11-6) in another men’s singles contest to begin his campaign on a positive note.

The other Indian in the singles competition, Manika Batra will play her opening round match later on Sunday.

    Manush Shah and Harmeet Desai had lost their opening matches on Saturday.

    Sreeja Akula had won her round of 128 clash against Nicole Arlia of Italy.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
