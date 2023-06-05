Shot Putter Siddharth Choudhary Wins Gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship

Shot putter Siddharth Choudhary clinched India’s third gold of the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship here with a personal best throw of 19.52m on Monday.

The 17-year-old Choudhary achieved his best throw of 19.52m in his third attempt to better his earlier personal best of 19.11m at the junior level.

Javelin thrower Shivam Lohakare (72.34m), men’s 3000m steeplechaser Sharuk Khan (8:51.74s) and long jumper Susmita (5.96m) won a silver medal each on the second day of competitions.

The 4x400m relay team (3:30.12s) and 800m runner Shakeel (1:49.79s) won a bronze each.

Fast-rising Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh had clinched a gold medal each in women’s 400m race and men’s discus throw respectively on the opening day on Sunday.