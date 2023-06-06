CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Singapore Open: Kidambi Srikanth Wins; PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Out
1-MIN READ

Singapore Open: Kidambi Srikanth Wins; PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Out

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 15:16 IST

Singapore, Singapore

Kidambi Srikanth (Twitter)

Kidambi Srikanth (Twitter)

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy crashed out as Kidambi Srikanth booked his place in the second round at the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament

Kidambi Srikanth made a winning start but PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy were ousted from the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament after suffering contrasting losses in the opening round on Tuesday.

Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, beat Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-15 21-19 in the opening round of men’s singles competition.

The former world number one will meet either Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto or Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hao Lee next.

Up against world number 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, defending champion Sindhu fought hard before going down 21-18 19-21 17-21 in a little over an hour. Sindhu had also made a first-round exit from Thailand Open last week.

Prannoy, who came into the tournament after claiming his maiden BWF title at Malaysia Masters, couldn’t match the young Kodai Naraoka, losing 15-21 19-21 to the third seeded Japanese in 56 minutes.

top videos

    Doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, however, made a good start after claiming a 21-16 21-15 win over France’s Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in their opening match.

    More to follow…

    About the Author
    Ritayan Basu
    Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
    Tags:
    1. badminton news
    2. HS Prannoy
    3. indian badminton
    4. kidambi srikanth
    5. PV Sindhu
    6. singapore open
    first published:June 06, 2023, 15:14 IST
    last updated:June 06, 2023, 15:16 IST