So Excited! 'Pregnant' Serena Williams Debuts Baby Bump at Met Gala in New York

Retired tennis superstar Serena Williams unveiled her latest project on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York on Monday — she is pregnant with her second child.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams said on Instagram just before she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, decked out in a black and white gown, for fashion’s biggest night of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

In the photos, the 41-year-old tennis great is seen posing in a black and white gown with her husband Alexis Ohanian, the founder of Reddit, and cradling the baby bump.

Williams and Ohanian are already parents to Olympia, born in September 2017.

Last year, Williams — who won 23 singles Grand Slam titles and multiple Olympic gold medals throughout her long career — bid an emotional farewell to tennis at the US Open.

“I’m ready to, like, be a mom, explore a different version of Serena," she said at the time.

Last year, in an essay for Elle magazine, Williams described the difficulties she experienced in giving birth to Olympia, eventually via emergency C-section, and how she suffered blood clots in her lungs shortly thereafter.

“Believe me,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote in an August essay for Vogue magazine, “I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”

Williams was also afforded more agency in announcing her pregnancy this time, sharing the news alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian in an interview with Vogue livestream host La La Anthony. The first time around, Williams publicly posted a picture in profile on Snapchat, captioned “20 weeks" — which she said was an accident.

Williams, 41, also said in her Vogue essay that she wanted to focus more on her business interests. Their daughter, Olympia, is now 5.

Williams was not the only person to reveal a baby bump at the Met Gala; model Karlie Kloss also confirmed her second pregnancy at the event.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here