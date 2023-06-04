'Something Strange' on Charles Leclerc's Ferrari at Spanish Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc said “something strange" on his Ferrari caused him to qualify a lowly 19th on Saturday in an erratic session for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

The Monegasque driver, who took pole position last year, was expected to challenge at the front of the grid, but struggled in changing conditions in Q1.

While his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz delighted home fans with a strong showing to take second on the grid behind double world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, Leclerc was unable to compete.

“I don’t have the answers," he said.

“We’ll have to check the data, but most of all, check the car because there was definitely something strange.

“I nearly lost it during the red flag, when I was at 70 kph, and there was just no warning.

“The left-hand corners were really, really bad with the rear-right and, at first, I thought it was the tyres.

“So we went for a new set, but it was exactly the same feeling — right hand corners really good, left hand corners completely off.

“We will have to check, but I will be very, very surprised if we don’t find something," he added.

Leclerc said he did not think it was a set-up problem and that he was not surprised to learn that he had failed to qualify from Q1.

Looking forward to the race, he said: “It’s going to be uphill to be honest, but on the other hand, it’s a track where we’ll see a few stops and degradation is a big thing – so if we do a good job, we have a chance."