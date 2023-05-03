Sonya Deville's Stalker Sentenced to 15 Years of Prison in an Attempted Case of Kidnapping: Report

The man who tried to kidnap WWE star Daria Berenato, popularly known as Sonya Deville in 2020, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The culprit - Philip Thomas - had entered Deville’s house in August 2020. CCTV footage also showed Deville keeping a close eye on the sliding door after her alarm system was triggered. It is being learnt that another WWE star Amanda Saccomanno (Mandy Rose) was also present in the home with Berenato at the time of the smash-and-grab incident. A report published by FOX 13 claims that prosecutors said Thomas drove from South Carolina to the Tampa Bay area with to abduct Deville. Thomas was reportedly carrying a knife, zip ties and duct tape to carry out the kidnapping. He was later arrested and charged with armed burglary of an attempted kidnapping. Thomas did plead guilty to multiple charges levelled against him but that did not give him any relief in the punishment.

Coming back to in-ring developments, Sonya Deville was recently seen in action on last week’s SmackDown. She was up against her longstanding rival Zelina Vega on SmackDown. But Deville had to end up on a losing side during the bout. The American professional wrestler had a terrible outing on the first night of this year’s WWE Draft. Deville, despite showcasing a good fight in recent times, was not picked across the four rounds on the Night One of WWE Draft 2023. After not getting picked on the first day of the Draft, Deville expressed her angst on Twitter. “DOES ANYONE RUNNING THIS PLACE HAVE A BRAINNNN CELLLLL THEY ARE CHEATING THEY ARE ALLLL CHEATING,” the 29-year-old posted on the micro-blogging site.

DOES ANYONE RUNNING THIS PLACE HAVE A BRAINNNN CELLLLL THEY ARE CHEATING THEY ARE ALLLL CHEATING !— Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 29, 2023

With a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) background in her kitty, Sonya Deville has been a prominent figure in the WWE industry. She had made her WWE debut on RAW as part of the Absolution triumvirate along with Paige and Mandy Rose. Later, Deville had moved to SmackDown. Deville, along with Rose, rose through ranks and their partnership soon became a formidable force on SmackDown. Their team, however, broke up later and the split helped Deville in emerging as a better fighter.

