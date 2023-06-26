SPEFL-SC Launches Unique Self-defence Program for Women in Jammu and Kashmir

The Sports, Physical Education, Fitness and Leisure Skills Council (SPEFL-SC) under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the National Skill Development Corporation, has launched a holistic program for women that emphasises on the importance of self-defence and self-reliance.

Following the success of their pilot programme conducted in Kupwara district of Jammu & Kashmir last year where 300 women were in attendance, SPEFL-SC will return to Jammu & Kashmir with yet another comprehensive self-defence programme starting 1st July. The 12-day programme will be held in Kupwara district and aims to train over 1800 young women in self-defence and self-reliance. SPEFL-SC’s self-defence programmes have already worked with and educated more than 15,000 young women, with another 10,000 currently undergoing training, across the country.

“Self-defence is a very important skill for young women in our country, and one must keep in mind that this not a course or programme that teaches you to respond aggressively. What we must understand is that an eye for an eye makes the world blind and there are ways to get out of dangerous situations without being aggressive,” Tahsin Zahid, CEO, SPEFL-SC, said.

“After the overwhelming response we received in September-October last year where around 300 women attended the course which was conducted in multiple batches, we will launch yet another comprehensive programme this July that aims to educate nearly 2000 young women on self-defence," Zahid added.

The SPEFL-SC course has been designed to teach self-reliance and help the youngsters wriggle their way out of tricky real-life situations. This training is important because it helps empower women and holistically boosts the confidence levels.

“Learning self-defence instils self-confidence in girls. As they develop competence in their abilities to protect themselves, they gain a stronger belief in their own capabilities. This self-confidence can have positive effects in other aspects of their lives as well, such as academics and personal relationships,” said Humaira Rehman, one of the participants of the self-defence training programme.

“Self-defence training fosters a sense of empowerment in your daughters. They will gain confidence in their abilities to handle challenging situations and develop a belief in their own strength and capabilities. This empowerment can have a positive impact on their self-esteem and overall well-being,” said Gh Nabi Wani, father of one the participants in the self-defence training programme.

The course teaches the young women various methods they can utilise while fending off dangerous situations and also explains the importance of using such skills. The training program teaches the students to diffuse potentially volatile moments with confidence and calmness, and does not encourage violence or fighting as mode of defence.

“Self-defence is essential and the programs designed by SPEFL-SC are done in such a way, that the person who is part of it, becomes more empowered and educated in terms of how they can stay calm under pressure and come away unscathed,” said Jabeena Akhter, one of the trainers of the self-defence programme.