Sports Ministry Approves Shooters Ganemat Sekhon, Gurjoat Singh's Proposals to Train in Italy
Sports Ministry Approves Shooters Ganemat Sekhon, Gurjoat Singh's Proposals to Train in Italy

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 15:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Shooting Representative Image

Ganemat Sekhon and Gurjoat Singh's proposals to train in Italy under foreign coaches Piero Genga and Ennio Falco respectively has been approved

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of Sports Ministry has approved the proposal of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Gurjoat Singhs proposals to train in Italy under foreign coaches Piero Genga and Ennio Falco respectively.

Ganemat, who recently won mixed team event Gold in the ISSF World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, is currently ranked India’s number one in the Women’s Skeet event, would be spending 11 days training in Bari under Italian coach Genga.

On the other hand, Gurjoat will head to Capua, to train at TAV Falco for 10 days, a media release said.

    They both are preparing for the upcoming ISSF World Championship and Asian Games which is set to take place later this year.

    The financial assistance will cover Ganemat and Gurjoat’s coaching fees, range fees, ammunition costs, travel and lodging costs, local transportation costs, and OPA among other expenses.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 19, 2023, 15:40 IST
    last updated:May 19, 2023, 15:40 IST