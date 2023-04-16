'Stay Fit': Neeraj Chopra's Plans for Packed Season Ahead of Asian Games and Paris Olympics

Neeraj Chopra has been training hard ahead of what he calls an ‘important year’ for him with the 2024 Paris Olympics as well as the 2023 Asian Games just around the corner.

The Olympic gold-medallist will start his season at the Diamond League meeting in Doha, which is on May 5, alongside two-time World Athletics Championships gold medallist, Anderson Peters of Grenada and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic at Doha.

Apart from the star trio, European champion Julian Weber of Germany, former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad & Tobago and Rio Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego of Kenya will also be at the event.

“Preparations going well for Doha. South Africa’s training focus was on strength, and now working on technical aspects. Going to be a long season - will sit with coach and physio to decide which competitions to play which to skip," Neeraj Chopra said during a media interaction on Sunday.

“All our training plans so far have gone well, and the good thing is I’ve been injury-free. The hope is to have a healthy season and stay away from injuries," he added.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra to Open Season at Doha Diamond League

Neeraj though is looking forward to the competition in Doha.

“It’s good when tough competitors and world-class athletes compete, it serves as motivation and helps me push myself further," he said.

Chopra had achieved his personal best of 89.94m last season when he finished second in the Stockholm Diamond League meet but had not competed in Doha last year. While there were reports that he was injured at the time, he clarified: “Was not injured during Doha Diamond League last time. Was short of preparations then. This time that’s not the case. Have competed in Doha before. Just want to go out and do my best."

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra Surprises Aspiring Athletes at School: Student in Tears on Meeting ‘Idol’

With the Asian Games too scheduled later this year in China’s Hangzhou, after being postponed by more than a year due to Covid-19, Neeraj has been training hard with a keen eye on staying fit.

“All our training plans so far have gone well, and the good thing is I’ve been injury-free. The hope is to have a healthy season and stay away from injuries," he said.

He has had training camps at UK’s Loughborough University, and after a short stay in South Africa’s Potchefstroom, will be at the Gloria Sports Arena in Antalya, Turkiye with coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha.

Neeraj’s focus remains on the immediate end goal - that is the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I still need to do better. My first Olympics were great, but I don’t take anything for granted. There will more expectations from me at Paris 2024. What is in my hands is to give it my 100% and I will train harder than I did for Tokyo," Neeraj said.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra Marks Up 90m as New Year Resolution

When eventually Neeraj Chopra was asked about the 90m mark, a question that he has been prodded with since 2018, he had an answer ready along with a promise.

“The question is the same and my answer is the same. I’m not overconfident and there’s no pressure on me to cross the 90m mark. I never took the pressure and never will. But I will be better and cross the mark this season," he said.

“I fell just 6cm short last season. The 90m club is very famous in the javelin world and hopefully, I will enter the club this season. My main target remains to be consistent," he added.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here