Stefanos Tsitsipas Splits With Mark Philippoussis Just Days Before French Open
1-MIN READ

Stefanos Tsitsipas Splits With Mark Philippoussis Just Days Before French Open

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Reuters

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:33 IST

Sydney

Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas (AP)

Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas (AP)

Mark Philippoussis joined Stefanos Tsitsipas's father Apostolos in the coaches box in the second half of last season

Mark Philippoussis is no longer helping to coach world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Australian former tennis star said, calling it the end of “a great ride".

Philippoussis joined Tsitsipas’s father Apostolos in the coaches box in the second half of last season and helped guide the Greek player to the Australian Open final.

Tsitsipas, who was beaten in the final in January by Novak Djokovic, previously hailed the impact of “wise man" Philippoussis.

But the 46-year-old Philippoussis, a former Wimbledon and US Open finalist of Greek heritage, wrote on Instagram that the partnership is over, days before the French Open.

He did not say why.

“Thanks for the opportunity of being a part of your team," Philippoussis said on Tuesday.

“It was a great ride and experience, and I’m proud of what we achieved together in the short amount of time we had.

    “I wish you health, happiness and success for your future, on and off the court!"

    Tsitsipas’s father remains his main coach.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
    About the Author
    Ritayan Basu
    Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte.
    first published:May 24, 2023, 10:33 IST
    last updated:May 24, 2023, 10:33 IST