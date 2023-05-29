Sub-junior Men's National Hockey Championship 2023: Uttar Pradesh Claims Title With Win Over Odisha

Uttar Pradesh Hockey won the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men’s National Championship 2023 on Sunday after defeating the Hockey Association of Odisha in the final at the iconic Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh to finish third in the competition.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey won the tournament by defeating the Hockey Association of Odisha 7-1.

Ujjwal Pal (6′, 38′, 47′) converted three penalty corners, while Rahul Yadav (30′), Ketan Kushwaha (39′), Rahul Rajhbar (52′), and Team Captain Ajeet Yadav (54′) each scored a goal to secure their victory. Deonath Nanwar (57′) scored the only goal for the Hockey Association of Odisha.

The 3rd/4th place match saw Hockey Haryana claim a 4-2 comeback win over Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Tushar Parmar (14′) and Subhan Abid (22′) scored to give Hockey Madhya Pradesh a comfortable lead, but Hockey Haryana fought back with goals from Sunil (29′, 51′), Happy (37′), and Neeraj (58′) to secure their victory.