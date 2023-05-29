CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Sub-junior Men's National Hockey Championship 2023: Uttar Pradesh Claims Title With Win Over Odisha
1-MIN READ

Sub-junior Men's National Hockey Championship 2023: Uttar Pradesh Claims Title With Win Over Odisha

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

IANS

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 01:29 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Hockey representative photo

Hockey representative photo

Uttar Pradesh Hockey won the tournament by defeating the Hockey Association of Odisha 7-1. While Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh to finish third in the competition

Uttar Pradesh Hockey won the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men’s National Championship 2023 on Sunday after defeating the Hockey Association of Odisha in the final at the iconic Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh to finish third in the competition.

ALSO READ| Premier League: Manchester City Defend Title as Leeds, Leicester, Southampton Relegated

Uttar Pradesh Hockey won the tournament by defeating the Hockey Association of Odisha 7-1.

Ujjwal Pal (6′, 38′, 47′) converted three penalty corners, while Rahul Yadav (30′), Ketan Kushwaha (39′), Rahul Rajhbar (52′), and Team Captain Ajeet Yadav (54′) each scored a goal to secure their victory. Deonath Nanwar (57′) scored the only goal for the Hockey Association of Odisha.

top videos

    The 3rd/4th place match saw Hockey Haryana claim a 4-2 comeback win over Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Tushar Parmar (14′) and Subhan Abid (22′) scored to give Hockey Madhya Pradesh a comfortable lead, but Hockey Haryana fought back with goals from Sunil (29′, 51′), Happy (37′), and Neeraj (58′) to secure their victory.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
    Tags:
    1. hockey
    first published:May 29, 2023, 01:29 IST
    last updated:May 29, 2023, 01:29 IST