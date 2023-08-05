WWE SummerSlam 2023: Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso, Seth Rollins vs Fin Balor; Check Full Match Card

One of the biggest shows of the WWE calendar, SummerSlam, is all set to take place this weekend at the Fort Field in Detroit. The SummerSlam 2023 matchcard looks as stacked as ever and WWE fans are excited to witness the next and probably the final chapter of the Bloodline Civil War.

The ‘Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will take on each other in an epic WWE Undisputed Championship clash at the SummerSlam. The two fierce WWE fighters are going to face each other in a highly anticipated battle which may very well bring an end to their bitter rivalry.

The main event of the night has been in the making for the last couple of months. The story has been building up from the time Roman won the title back in 2020.

On the other hand, the title decider between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins at the SummerSlam for the World Heavyweight Championship is going to be quite an interesting one as it will bring back memories of their first fight to determine the first-ever Universal Champion.

The possibility of Finn’s ally Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract is too high and that has created tension between the two fighters. Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will be involved in an enticing fight to write a brand-new chapter in their fiery rivalry which started on the first edition of RAW after this year’s WrestleMania.

WWE SummerSlam 2023: Live Streaming Details, Date, Time; All You Need To Know

The Women’s Championship will also be on the line in a triple-threat match where Asuka will have a huge task to defend her title against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. The Intercontinental title will also be up for grabs as the two hard-hitting fighters Drew Mclntyre and the dominant champion Gunther will take on each other.

The ‘Maverick’ Logan Paul will return to SummerSlam 2023 in search of getting back to winning ways as he has not tasted a win since last year’s pay-per-view. He will be taking on Ricochet in a match that is surely going to be full of highlight reels and unbelievable spots.

Check WWE SummerSlam 2023 Full Match Card:

·WWE Undisputed Championship Match- Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso

·WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match- Seth Rollins vs Fin Balor

·WWE Women’s Championship Match- Asuka vs Bianca Belair vs Charlotte Flair

·Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar

·Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs Drew McIntyre

·Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler

·Logan Paul vs Ricochet

·SummerSlam Battle Royal