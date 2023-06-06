CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sunil Kumar Wins Gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship With Pole Vault Borrowed from Organizers
1-MIN READ

Sunil Kumar Wins Gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship With Pole Vault Borrowed from Organizers

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 18:50 IST

South Korea

Sunil Kumar wins gold in decathlon at Asian U 20 Athletics Championship

Sunil Kumar wins gold in decathlon at Asian U 20 Athletics Championship (AFII Twitter)

Sunil Kumar won the decathlon gold medal with a pole vault borrowed from the organisers at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship

Competing with a pole vault borrowed from the organisers, Sunil Kumar won the decathlon gold medal with his personal best performance in the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship, here on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old suffered a setback much before stepping out on the track and field when a South Korean airline and Air India barred him from carrying his pole vault due to “technical issues" relating to the five-metre length of the equipment.

But that did not stop Sunil from bagging the gold as he won the 10-event competition with a personal best tally of 7003 points on the penultimate day of the competition.

The Athletics Federation of India had requested the organisers to provide Sunil with a pole as he finished fourth in the event.

Sunil won 100m hurdles, discus throw and javelin throw to make up for the below-par show in the other events and secure the gold medal in the gruelling discipline competed over two days.

In women’s high jump, Pooja won a silver after clearing 1.82m. Bushra Khan added another silver in the women’s 3000m race, clocking 9:41.47s.

The Indian women’s 4x100m relay team took bronze with a time of 45.36s.

    On the opening day on Sunday, fast-rising Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh clinched a gold medal each in women’s 400m and men’s discus throw respectively

    Shot putter Siddharth Choudhary added another gold on Monday with a personal best throw of 19.52m.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:June 06, 2023, 18:50 IST
    last updated:June 06, 2023, 18:50 IST