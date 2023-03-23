CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Vinesh PhogatNovak DjokovicIPL 2023F1WWE
Home » Sports » Swiss Open: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Through to to Pre-quarters in Basel
1-MIN READ

Swiss Open: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Through to to Pre-quarters in Basel

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 13:10 IST

Basel, Switzerland

PV Sindhu (Twitter)

PV Sindhu (Twitter)

Prannoy beat All England Championships finalist Shi Yu Qi of China 21-17 19-21 21-17 to seal progress in Switzerland, while Sindhu opened her title defence by beating Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland 21-9 21-16 in a lop-sided contest

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy beat All England Championships finalist Shi Yu Qi of China to storm into the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament.

World number 9 Prannoy continued his good run as he recovered from a second game slump to notch up a 21-17 19-21 21-17 win over Shi Yu Qi, who is a 2018 world championships silver medallist, in the men’s singles opening round.

Two-time Olympic medallist and fourth seed PV Sindhu too made a positive start to her title defence, beating Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland 21-9 21-16 in a lop-sided opening round of women’s singles.

ALSO READ| NBA: LA Lakers Beat Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors Down Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks Rout San Antonio Spurs

RELATED NEWS

Prannoy will next face France’s Christo Popov, while Sindhu will take on 20-year-old Indonesian Putri Kusuma Wardani, who was part of the gold medal-winning team of the 2022 Asia Team Championships.

Also in action on Thursday will be Kidambi Srikanth against Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu. National champion Mithun Manjunath takes on Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei and second-seeded men’s pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Taiwanese pair of Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. badminton
  2. badminton news
  3. basel
  4. HS Prannoy
  5. India
  6. PV Sindhu
  7. swiss open
  8. switzerland
first published:March 23, 2023, 13:10 IST
last updated:March 23, 2023, 13:10 IST